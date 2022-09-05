Comedian Colin Lane and opera singer David Hobson are joining forces for an experiment to see whether the grass is greener on the other side.
The duo will be at Horsham Town Hall on September 10 for their show In Tails, which will see the performers try each others' skill sets for a night of music and comedy.
Mr Hobson, tenor and composer, is one of Australia's best-known operatic, concert and stage performers, with a repertoire that spans the gamut of musical styles from Baroque through to pop.
Beginning his career in rock and jazz bands, David's potential as a 'classical' singer was discovered by the Victoria State Opera in the 1980s.
Mr Lane, best know for his work as one half of the comedy pair Lano and Woodley, said In Tails began as an idea from ABC broadcaster and orchestra conductor Guy Noble.
Initially, as a fill-in role for an opera cruise ship, Mr Lane performed an opera show alongside Mr Hobson, something he said was "completely different" from anything he had done before.
"We went out on that ship and I tell you what, singing an aria, the Pearl Fishers duet, in front of a 40-piece orchestra, was a top 10 highlight of my career," Mr Lane said.
"It gave me a burst of energy that I have never experienced before.
"As much as I have loved performing with Frank Woodley over the years, this was something completely different."
The show was first launched in 2016, with a selection of shows at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Festival of Voices - Theatre Royal Hobart, Albury Entertainment Centre, Spiegeltent Hobart and Capital Theatre Bendigo.
The 2022 tour will see the pair take the show to regional Australia, and make up for time lost due to COVID-19.
"We really need that feeling of togetherness, going into a theatre and having that feeling," Mr Lane said.
"It is good to be back on the road and doing shows. It is great to be out and about."
It will be Mr Lane's first time performing in Horsham, who said he enjoyed touring smaller regional cities.
"I think there is a genuine sense of appreciation that you have come to their town or city. I think country audiences are slightly more receptive," Mr Lane said.
"I think Melbourne audiences - particularly, maybe even more so than Sydney and other cities - do just tend to sit back a go 'okay, what have you got for us'.
"I think that the regional audiences are up for a good time as soon as the show starts."
Mr Lane said audiences could expect a good time, and asked people to come an celebrate the return of in-person theatre events.
"Nobody ever got on their deathbed and said 'gee, I wish I watched more television'. The television is always going to be there.
"David is probably the finest tenor this country has ever produced, and I am a comedian.
"Music and comedy, how can you go wrong? Have a couple of drinks, and have a nice time."
In Tails will be at the Horsham Town Hall on Saturday, September 10.
Tickets are available at www.davidhobsonandcolinlane.com.
