WIMMERA'S firearm compliance officer is calling for gun owners to make sure they are up-to-date with the latest storage requirements, after new changes to the firearms act.
The new rules require category A and B licence holders to store guns in a purpose-built steel receptacle, at least 1.6mm thick and fitted with a sturdy lock.
If the safe weighs less than 150kg, it must be bolted to the structure of the premises it is in.
The new requirements came into effect on August 30, 2022.
Divisional firearms officer senior constable Max Mudge said the new rules meant makeshift gun containers were not allowed.
"The old saying is if you want a good coffee you go to Melbourne, if you want guns you go out to the country," he said.
"Firearms are dangerous, firearms do get stolen. If we can introduce a minimum standard that allows a firearm to be stored as safely as possible, at the end of the day it is a win for licence holders and the wider community."
Snr Const Mudge said police acknowledge there may be difficulties in purchasing a compliant safe before the changes came into effect, and said police could exercise discretion.
"If a licence holder has tried to upgrade their storage, and their new storage receptacle safe has not arrived when this legislation came into effect, they will have to show police that they have made a genuine effort to source a safe that complies with the new standards," he said.
Snr Const Mudge said the most common breach of the Firearms Act was the improper storage of guns and ammunition.
"A lot of ours is based around storage. We turn up to do an inspection and there are guns that are out or guns and ammunition that have not been put away, just sitting around in a vehicle," he said.
"People get a bit complacent. Unfortunately, when you get complacent, your guns get stolen. If your guns get stolen because of your complacency you are going to have to answer to that."
Gun owners have been encouraged to visit the Victoria Police website for more information on the storage changes or to contact Snr Const Madge at the Stawell Police Station.
