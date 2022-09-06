The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham pokies: almost $1 million per month as losses ride high

AF
Alex Dalziel
By Alex Ford, and Alex Dalziel
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gambling loses across July 2022 in Horsham were higher than losses in July 2021. File picture

Gambling losses in Horsham have hit a concerning high, with almost $1 million spent in pokies in the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.