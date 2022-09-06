Gambling losses in Horsham have hit a concerning high, with almost $1 million spent in pokies in the city.
Losses across the Horsham local government area's three venues in July 2022 totalled $967,863.79, increasing from $869,504.28 in June and $847,010.98 in May.
The number also dwarfs the $564,525.07 lost to pokies in July 2021.
Data from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission also show that Northern Grampians Shire and Ararat Rural City Council had combined losses of $954,623.02 in July across 168 machines.
Gambling harm minimisation advocates stated their concern about the growing total, and encouraged people to seek help early if they were experiencing problems - there were hopes that lockdowns could break the cycle for people having issues, but instead spending on pokies has increased.
Cafs Ballarat offers Gamblers Help support in Horsham, as well as free confidential financial counselling "from a position of empathy," and encouraging alternative activities.
Cafs' Gamblers Help community engagement officer John Bradshaw said on average, six people are affected for every one person experiencing issues with gambling.
"As our budgets start to squeeze (from cost of living pressures), the danger is people will look to gambling as a way of managing their budget, which is really dangerous," he said.
"We've certainly seen a spike in demand for financial counselling services, which is tied into cost of living.
"We have a strength-based approach, educating people on the harms involved, building capacity for the community and for young people, and informing them on the risks of gambling."
He added Cafs can organise programs for schools focusing on financial literacy, gambling in gaming, and the risks of sports betting - he encouraged teachers to email him to find out more
Gambling Harm Awareness Week begins October 17, and Cafs will also run education and social inclusion events.
"Seek help sooner rather than later - we always talk about planting the seed for hope and recovery," Mr Bradshaw said.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
