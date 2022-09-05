Emily Burgess and Scott Carey headline HDFNL Best and Fairest winners

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT
Horsham and District Football Netball League conducted its senior vote count on Monday, September 5.
Clubs from across the region will celebrate players in their own way as the league live streamed the count on its social media pages.
The decision was a development on last year when functions and the count could not be done in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 2022 season the HDFNL will be using the match ratio system to calculate the best and fairest counts. See below for the breakdown.
Schedule:
*Note: the Dellar Medal count does not utilise the match ratio method.
WINNER - Scott Carey - 22 votes
Runners up - Ben McIntyre (Edenhope-Apsley), Michael Close (Harrow-Balmoral) - 21 votes
4th - Tim McIntyre (EA) - 19 votes
4th - Simon Hobbs (K) - 19 votes
6th - Jay Kirwood (JR) - 18 votes
6th - Elliot Kelly (R) - 18 votes
7th - Scott Driscoll (JR) - 17 votes
Scott Carey has won his third Dellar Medal - and his second in a row - after a magnificent season for the Baggies. The prolific midfielder picked up votes as easily as he does disposals to run away with the award.
The count wasn't without drama.. Halfway through the season, Carey was seven votes behind the pace and didn't look likely to win the award. However, the onballer's fortunes were restored with three successive best on ground performances between rounds 10 and 12 to tie the lead. Two more perfect rounds catapulted the Baggie star into outright first place.
Edenhope-Apsley's Ben McIntyre drew level in the final round, but with one vote in round 16, Carey held on to take home the chocolates, winning by a single vote.
Congratulations Scott!
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
Kalkee blitzed the club championship award after enjoying a successful year across all divisions, missing finals in just one. Pimpinio was rewarded for its strong junior program, with the club having teams make the finals in seven divisions. Not far behind were the Bombers, who also had a brilliant year with eight teams making finals.
WINNER - Emily Burgess - 25 votes (1.92)
Runner up - Jenna Bywaters - 17 votes (1.42)
3rd - Stefanie Cooper (NQ) - 21 votes (1.40)
4th - Maddison Marra (JR) - 18 votes (1.29)
5th - Liv Jones (L) - 19 votes (1.27)
6th - Tahlia Thompson (P) - 17 votes (1.21)
7th - Maddie Iredell (L) - 16 votes (1.07)
8th - Ellen Bennett (KLU) - 15 votes (1.00)
9th - Megan Little (HB) - 13 votes (0.87)
9th - Erin Freeland (S) - 13 votes (0.87)
It's been a wonderful first season for Edenhope-Aplsey's Emily Burgess. A Bordertown native, Burgess has taken home the chocolates in the A Grade Best and Fairest vote count and has the chance to follow it up with the 2022 HDFNL premiership on September 10 against Laharum.
Burgess, an Adelaide Thunderbirds and NSW Swifts alum, joined the Saints before the season and dominated from the outset. At the halfway point of the season, Burgess had a lead of three votes over her opponents, and her grip on the award only strengthened as the year went on, despite the addition of star Sacha McDonald to the Saints lineup.
HDFNL board member Sharon Fedke said Burgess had enjoyed a "stellar season" and had been an anchor in the Saints' side.
"She's been the key to Edenhope's defence all year," Fedke said.
"She gets intercepts, she's tall, she's athletic and she's one of the best players to watch."
Congratulations Emily!
WINNER - Andrew Baker (Swifts) - 16 votes (1.00)
WINNER - Quentin Willmot (Harrow-Balmoral) - 16 votes (1.00)
WINNER - Matt Mutch (Harrow-Balmoral) - 16 votes (1.00)
WINNER - Brendan Hobbs (Kalkee) - 14 votes (1.00)
Runner up - Joel Wagg (KLU) - 13 votes (0.81)
3rd - Chris Meyer (KLU) - 12 votes (0.75)
3rd - Ash Teasdale (R) - 12 votes (0.75)
5th - David Caufield (NU) - 11 votes (0.73)
5th - Jordan McDonald (NQ) - 11 votes (0.73)
6th - Lachie Marks (EA) - 10 votes (0.63)
In a remarkable finish, the Richie Dunlop Memoral Trophy has ended in a four way tie! Swifts' Andrew Baker, Harrow-Balmoral teammates Quentin Willmot and Matt Mutch and Kalkee's Brendan Hobbs all had their fabulous seasons rewarded with a Best and Fairest award.
WINNER - Jo Taylor (Natimuk United) - 26 votes (1.73)
Runner up: Morgan Coventry (Edenhope-Apsley) - 20 votes (1.43)
3rd - Rebecca Carter (EA) - 18 votes (1.29)
3rd - Melissa Beddison (K) - 18 votes (1.29)
5th - Chloe Gabbe (NQ) - 15 votes (1.00)
6th - Eliza Jagger (HB) - 13 votes (0.93)
7th - Cheryl Sudholz (NU) - 13 votes (0.87)
8th - Courtney Taylor (L) - 12 votes (0.86)
8th - Melinda Beal (S) - 12 votes (0.86)
9th - Rachel Pipkorn (NQ) - 11 votes (0.73)
Five time A Grade Best and Fairest winner Jo Taylor added to her trophy cabinet by taking home the chocolates in the B Grade vote count. Taylor led throughout the season and finished strong, with numerous best on court appearances to claim the award. Congratulations Jo!
WINNER - Holly Pepper (Kaniva-Leeor United) - 25 votes (1.56)
Runner up - Megan Pohlner (Kalkee) - 20 votes (1.33)
3rd - Rebecca Steadman (L) - 19 votes (1.19)
3rd - Emily Hurley (R) - 19 votes (1.19)
5th - Lisa Fulton (K) - 16 votes (1.07)
6th - Amalie Brown (P) - 17 votes (1.06)
7th - Maree Thompson (P) - 14 votes (0.88)
8th - Cathryn McDonald (EA) - 12 votes (0.75)
8th - Laura Hyslop (R) - 12 votes (0.75)
8th - Ngaire Watt (HB) - 12 votes (0.75)
8th - Michelle Trigg (NU) - 12 votes (0.75)
Kaniva-Leeor's Holly Pepper capped a brilliant season with the C Grade Best and Fairest award. Pepper led the count halfway through the season with 15 votes and a ratio of 1.88, with Pimpinio's Amalie Brown hot on her heels at 13 votes (1.63). Pepper then earned a pair best on court nods in rounds 9 and 10, before polling just one vote until another best on court performance in round 14 sealed her win. Congratulations Holly!
WINNER - Tania Crawford (Swifts) - 26 votes (1.73)
Runner up - Kathyrn Hamilton (Harrow-Balmoral) - 25 votes (1.67)
3rd - Prue Eldridge (NQ) - 18 votes (1.20)
4th - Monique Treglown (EA) - 16 votes (1.14)
4th - Amelia Rintoule (P) - 16 votes (1.14)
6th - Casey Farr (K) - 15 votes (1.00)
7th - Zyla Nelson (L) - 13 votes (0.93)
8th - Emma Criddle (NQ) - 13 votes (0.87)
9th - Emma Kemp (K) - 12 votes (0.80)
9th - Sarina Quick (K) - 12 votes (0.80)
It was a tense race for the C Reserve Best and Fairest, with Swifts Tania Crawford led the count after eight rounds with 14 votes and a ratio of 2.00; leading Noradjuha-Quantong's Prue Eldridge (15 votes with a ratio of 1.88). Harrow-Balmoral's Kathryn Hamilton wasn't far behind with 14 votes and a ratio of 1.75. Crawford managed to hold onto her head, but Hamilton came home strong to make it a thriller. Congratulations Tania!
The league announced changes to its best and fairest voting calculations for the 2022 season.
Traditionally, the best and fairest vote count is calculated solely on raw votes received by players, with the winner determined as the player who has the highest number of votes received.
This system only works fairly when all teams play the same number of games in a season.
This is not the case for a number of divisions in 2022.
The league has introduced a ratio system to ensure equity for each club in a division which do not have teams playing the same number of games in a season, a ratio system will be used to determine the best and fairest winners.
The ratio system works to average out the number of votes received by a player and the total number of games their team was eligible to play during the season.
The equation used to calculate the votes is:
Player - Simon Goodwin
Player - Damien Hardwick
Player - Brett Ratten
Brett Ratten scored 17 votes from his teams possible 10 games. He averages 1.7 votes per game.
Simon Goodwin scored 18 votes from his teams possible 11 games. He averages 1.64 votes per game.
Damien Hardwick scored 10 votes from his teams possible 13 games. He averages 0.77 votes per game.
Brett Ratten would be awarded the Best and Fairest as he has the highest average votes received per game.
The league offered the explanation for the possible questions;
What if a player only plays one game and gets 3 votes, technically their vote average is 3?
The votes received will be averaged out against the possible total games eligible for the team, not the player (regardless of injury, covid, availability, selection).
So, someone who received less votes across the season can win the best and fairest?
A division which does not have all clubs represented cannot use the traditional "raw" vote count method.
This is because some teams will have played more games than others and therefore have the potential to score more votes.
The ratio system finds the highest average votes awarded to a player, which is the fairest and most equitable way to determine the best and fairest for all players in the divisions in this situation.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
