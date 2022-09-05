Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute and Morrow Motor Group will host a fundraiser lunch for cancer research at Warracknabeal Golf Club from 12pm-3pm. A two-course meal with teal and coffee will be given to patrons, and a raffle will be at the event with prizes including a ride in a Lamborghini. Tickets for the event will cost $40. To buy tickets people can call Barbara Morrow on 0438941077 or go to Geoffrey's Men's Shed.