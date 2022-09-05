September 10
Horsham
A comedian and an opera singer's worlds collide. David Hobson and Colin Lane have been friends for 25 years and will be soon performing for Horsham audiences. Their event starts at 8pm at the municipality's Town Hall. Tickets for adults will cost: $69, concession/members, $64.95 and children, $34.95. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/david-hobson-colin-lane-in-tails/.
September 10
Nhill
A parkrun event will happen from 8am-9.30am at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve, located on the Western Highway near Jaypex Park. People can run, walk or jog the 5km. For more information about the event people can visit:https://rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/12-weekly/1120-nhill-parkrun-every-saturday.
September 15
Warracknabeal
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute and Morrow Motor Group will host a fundraiser lunch for cancer research at Warracknabeal Golf Club from 12pm-3pm. A two-course meal with teal and coffee will be given to patrons, and a raffle will be at the event with prizes including a ride in a Lamborghini. Tickets for the event will cost $40. To buy tickets people can call Barbara Morrow on 0438941077 or go to Geoffrey's Men's Shed.
September 17
Horsham
Wimmera residents can get ready for a spectacular night of Magic and Grand Illusion with one of Australia's leading Illusionists, Anthony Street at Horsham Town Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets for the event will cost between $64.90 and $69.90. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/spellbound-a-night-of-magic-grand-illusion/.
September 17
Pigeon Ponds
Todd Cook, with his new band the Rufous Whistlers, are launching their new EP at the Pigeon Ponds Hall. Expect a night of songs with meaning, harmonies and good times. Doors open at 7.30pm.
September 23
Halls Gap
Patrons will have the chance to buy and view items such as baked goods, clothing, soaps and candles at a Halls Gap market at The Peaks Precinct from 5-8pm.
September 25
Horsham
Horsham Agricultural Show is slated to take place on September 24-25, bringing smiling faces to the Horsham Showgrounds for an action packed weekend for the whole family.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. The event will start at 8pm at Horsham Town Hall. Tickets for the event will cost $69.90 and concession/members: $64.90. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/anh-do-the-happiest-refugee-live/.
