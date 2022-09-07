At the rear of the Toy's Restaurant property on Stawell Road sits a 250m long castle-style brick wall, which runs along a garden and mini-golf course.
The wall, modelled off of the Great Wall of China, was put together by Leon Toy, owner and proprietor of the now-sold Toy's Restaurant.
Walking along the top of the wall, Leon often looks between the parapets at his garden - the product of 48 years of hard work, ambition and community support.
This year, Leon will say goodbye to his gardens and great wall after calling time on his generation-spanning tenure at one of Horsham's favourite restaurants.
Leon started his first business in Horsham in 1974, with a restaurant on Firebrace Street.
Originally from Warracknabeal, where his family owned a garden market, Leon spent four years in Melbourne in his youth, working in the hospitality industry before deciding to move to Horsham.
He said Horsham's culinary scene was very different from the diverse offering it has now, with only the Toy family, Poon Ming and La Fontana - as well as the pubs.
"I started in '74 and as soon as I started I never looked back," he said.
"Only two Chinese, one big restaurant and the pubs. Now there are restaurants everywhere."
In November 1987, Leon moved to larger premises on Stawell Road, to begin his vision of starting a garden restaurant.
He remembered having to turn away more than 50 customers a night on Fridays and Saturdays as people flocked from all around the Wimmera to get a table at the restaurant.
"The restaurant changed all of the time. I went overseas every seven years to see what was on the go," he said.
"We always bring back ideas to the local community here, so they are not stuck with 60s and 70s food. We always kept improving. I went to America, Canada, Hong Kong and China to get an idea."
The Chinese-style garden and mini-golf course attached to the Toy's Restaurant was a creation of Leon's singular vision.
"I said I wanted to feed them, with the restaurant, let them play, with the garden, and let them sleep, with the accommodation. That was the concept," he said.
To bring his grand plans to life, Leon enlisted the help of a landscape architect and engineer.
The garden features multiple man-made ponds, a bridge made from gemstones and a "Great Wall of China" which wraps around the rear of the property.
To create his great wall idea, Leon said local help was crucial, with all of the bricks and stone sourced from around the district.
"A guy came in with one brick and asked 'Leon, do you want a brick for your garden?' and I said anything would do," he said.
"I went to see this guy with the bricks, and he had 150 pallets of them at a good price. I said 'this is my great wall'."
In between busy shifts in the kitchen, Leon raced out to cart bricks and mix cement for his great wall project which spanned 250m and took more than a year to complete.
For inspiration, Leon travelled to China alongside his landscape engineer to see the country's ancient gardens.
"I had a look at all of the famous Chinese gardens and how they are set up. The youngest garden is 500 years old and the oldest garden was 2000 years old," he said.
"I said 'woah that is a lot of time for me'. When I came to 70 I realised I was running out of time. I couldn't get the garden finished."
At 70 years of age, Leon decided to hang up the apron and call time on a long and satisfying career.
In his time at the restaurant, Leon bore witness to many changes to the city of Horsham.
"Before, you knew who was in town, but now I have no idea who is in town. You have a lot of Filipinos, Asians and Indians. It has become a pretty multicultural community now," he said.
He remembered hosting well-attended karaoke contests in the winter, which would pull in contestants from across the state.
"When it was quiet, and not many customers would come out, I started a competition," he said.
"We had the place packed out on Friday and Saturday nights for four months in the winter. That was good time.
"Barry Crewther won. He was a banker. He dressed to kill, and bang, he killed the lot."
After 18 months on the market, the restaurant and its 2.8 hectare property has been sold, to a confidential buyer.
In the final week of the restaurant's operation, the kitchen was as busy as ever, with the Wimmera community lining up to get one last meal from the place that gave them so many memories.
After calling it a day, Leon has plans to retire and visit family in Torquay and Melbourne.
"I plan on having a bit of a break now. Relax a bit. I can't go on forever, even though I would like to. I love my people in Horsham. I like the work, but I can't work forever," he said.
"Four or five generations of people have been through here. I feel attached to the people here. It is hard. I am going to miss the people. I have been looking after them for four generations."
While leaving the restaurant satisfied with a long career, some things remain unfinished.
At the back of the property, Leon's great wall ends in a tower.
Running off from the tower at a right angle, the earth is levelled and squared off, with the intention of continuing the great wall across the back of the property.
Leon said while he was never able to finish his wall, he hopes his creation stays around to be enjoyed by the community.
"I am going to miss the community," he said.
"Without the community, I wouldn't be here."
