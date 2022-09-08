The Wimmera Mail-Times

Whipcracking and line-dancing duo headline Horsham Show

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
September 8 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiera Buzza ,19, and Max Kamp ,17, will be at The Horsham Show on September 25. Picture supplied

A Queensland Hoedown duo and a whip cracking group will teach Wimmera residents their respective skills on September 25 at The Horsham Show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.