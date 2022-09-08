A Queensland Hoedown duo and a whip cracking group will teach Wimmera residents their respective skills on September 25 at The Horsham Show.
The event is due to take place at the Horsham Showgrounds on September 24-25, and will celebrate all things agriculture in the region.
Whip cracking duo Kiera Buzza of Gisborne and Max Kamp of Adelaide will teach the fundamentals of their craft at the show.
Ms Buzza said they were excited to perform the art form in the Wimmera.
"Horsham is a lovely little place and we are very excited to come and share our art with people in the Wimmera," she said.
"People can expect an amazing display of the Australian heritage art form of whip cracking and lessons."
Ms Buzza said the pair had been practicing for about seven years.
"My sister found an old whip in grandad's shed and I just followed along. Max started because he got a whip for his birthday," she said.
Claire Harris and Kate Strong will teach the fundamentals of line-dancing, and donate their appearance fee from The Horsham Show to Stephanie Alexander's Kitchen Garden Foundation.
The program aims to help Australian children improve their diets.
The Queensland duo have been teaching line-dancing across Australia since March, and have raised funds for rural charities such as Sober In The Country.
Their trip will finish in November.
The dance-teaching duo met at a line-dancing class in Toowoomba in 2018.
Ms Harris said both women had aspirations to travel across the country and teach line-dancing classes.
"We set off on this trip thinking it was a good idea, but we were not sure if anyone would actually come to these classes," she said.
Ms Harris said the pair had been living in a car.
"We are now two-thirds through the trip, traveled about 40,000 km and have run 41 events," she said.
"We have had some great feedback on our trip, people have told us they didn't know line-dancing was so much fun!"
Ms Harris said the pair's class was perfect for beginners.
"Most of our events normally go for about two-three hours. We normally start with the Nutbush because it is a dance most people know already," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
