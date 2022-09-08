The battle for the 2022 Wimmera Hockey Association premierships has been narrowed down to two teams in each division after the preliminary finals were played on Nhill's Davis Park on Saturday.
All three matches captivated spectators right to the end and finished with a margin of just one goal, and the scene has been set for three entertaining grand finals at Kaniva next weekend.
The Warrack Hoops and Kaniva Cobras played out their fourth close match this season, and with only one goal separating them in the first three, this one could have gone either way.
Both teams enjoyed periods of dominance, but a Hoops' goal midway through the second quarter earned them the advantage, after which, although both teams created momentum for periods of the game, solid defence at both ends of the ground prevented any further scoring and the game finished in a hard-fought win for the Hoops.
They now face the Yanac Tigers in a grand final for the 15th time in the 30 full seasons that the Men's/Open competition has been contested, and another fine display of hockey is expected.
Yanac had the better of their three encounters with the Horsham Jets during the regular season, recording one draw and two wins, but with a history of eight grand final appearances since Horsham last played one, they went into the game with a wealth of experience in their favour.
A first-quarter goal put the Jets in front, a lead that they maintained to halftime after a scoreless second quarter, but Yanac upped the tempo in the third period and scored twice to be ahead at the last break.
The game was kept alive when the Jets scored again in the last quarter, which saw the scores tied at two-all at full time.
As a winner had to be decided, a tense shoot-out was played where the Jets' one goal was enough to take a Horsham team into the last match of the season for the first time in ten years, where they will take on Kaniva, who will be playing in their first-ever Women's Wimmera Hockey Association grand final.
After two one-goal results earlier this season for one win each, their most recent encounter saw the Nhill Leopards record a comfortable win, but the Bombers came into their Under 16 preliminary final with the better record over recent weeks, promising an even match-up.
The Leopards established an early lead with two goals in the first half to the Bombers one, but three Horsham goals in the third quarter gave them the advantage at three-quarter time. Nhill reduced this margin to one goal mid-way through the last quarter but ran out of time before they could tie the scores again and take the game to a shoot-out.
This result puts the Horsham Bombers into their first grand final since 2000, but they face the daunting task of playing the undefeated Yanac Warriors.
Open: Yanac Tigers vs Warrack Hoops
The Yanac Tigers and Warrack Hoops have met fourteen times in grand finals, and each of them has been an epic encounter, with many needing extra time or penalty shoot-outs to decide a winner.
Recent form suggests that this pattern could continue on Saturday.
The Tigers are undefeated this season, including three wins over the Hoops, but the Warracknabeal team has fought hard to earn their place in the final with three tough wins and a draw in their last four outings and will look to keep this form going.
The Tigers deserve to go into this match as favourites, having not lost a game since the 2019 semi-finals and will take the field with a wealth of big-game experience, but the Hoops have regularly proven that they can step up for the big occasions.
It would be brave to tip against the Tigers' recent record, but they will still have to play at their best if they are to extend their dominant record.
Regardless of the result, those who witness the game will be treated to a skilful display of hockey.
Women: Kaniva Women vs Horsham Jets
With the reigning Women's' premiers, Yanac, dropping out of the premiership race at the preliminary final, a new name will appear on the trophy after Saturday, with either a Horsham team claiming it for the first time since 2012 or Kaniva earning it from their first ever grand final appearance.
Kaniva has dominated this season, losing just one of their twelve regular season matches, but it will play on their minds that the loss was to their grand final opponent.
The Jets did not have a smooth run to the finals, winning just half of their games, with several untimely injuries contributing to their inconsistent record.
Both teams come into the game in good form, having won their last four matches, but for their dominance over fifteen rounds, Kaniva is a worthy favourite, but Horsham showed in round seven they are capable of defeating the minor premiers.
Under 16: Yanac Warriors vs Horsham Bombers
The Yanac Warriors 2022 record speaks for itself, with twelve wins from twelve games, an average winning margin of six goals, and only conceding one goal so far this season, putting them in the perfect position to win their twelfth premiership.
This contrasts with a slow start by the Bombers that saw them with just three wins and a draw from their first nine games, but four wins from their last five matches have them in their best form at the right end of the season.
It will take a considerable effort by the Bombers to topple the Warriors, but they have nothing to lose and will give it all they've got.
