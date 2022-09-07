A state government funding announcement for the Neighbourhood House program has been welcomed by community leaders, but some say the commitment has come too late.
The community hubs are set to get $19 million in additional funding over three years - as well as ongoing annual funding of $6.6 million under a new agreement for the network of more than 400 houses across the state.
This comes after a campaign from Neighbourhood Houses Victoria where it was revealed up to 27 houses would have had to close under the previous government funding arrangement.
Wimmera West Grampians Neighbourhood House network manager Christine Zubrinich said the funding commitment was critical for several houses in the Wimmera region.
"I am very delighted and happy, and thank the government for making the funding recurring which will help us all to continue to serve our communities," she said.
"Very aware that the national or state budget is stretched. So We are not greedy in any way, but certainly very grateful that the funding we were receiving has been secured for the future."
Rainbow Neighbourhood House was one of the community hubs in the network at risk of losing funding prior to the state government's announcement.
Rainbow Neighbourhood House coordinator Alison Ey said the house provided many community services, such as photocopying, laminating and internet access.
"I think it provides ongoing social connections. Whether that be through our art and craft or other activities.
"We auspice the men's shed, which certainly provides great social connections for men in the town.
"We are a place where people can come and get advice, referral or information on where to go for various services or things they might need."
"Before the announcement, we were certainly at risk of losing some of our funding which would have impacted the services we would provide to our community," she said.
"It is an absolute relief."
Lowan member Emma Kealy, however, criticized the announcement and said the state government had to be "dragged kicking and screaming" to the commitment.
In August the Liberal and National said they would commit to full funding of the program if elected to government at the November election.
"Labor has left it until the last minute to make a commitment to funding these vital community hubs - several weeks after the Liberal and Nationals announced their commitment to annual funding - but again it is only a fixed-term arrangement, not recurrent funding like what the Liberals and Nationals have pledged," she said.
"Neighbourhood Houses have made it clear they want certainty with funding to establish long-term programs and employment security for staff, but with only a three-year commitment from Labor it is impossible to do this."
