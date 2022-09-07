Work begins on boating ramp project across the Wimmera

WORK is beginning on more than $1 million of upgrades to Wimmera's boating facilities, and the biggest ramp construction project in the state's history.
Announced in late 2021, the state government project will see improvements to Rocklands Reservoir, Lake Toolondo and Lake Lonsdale.
Minister for Fishing Sonya Kilkenny said the project would open up the Wimmera to increased tourism.
"Western Victoria has no shortage of great options for boaters and these upgrades will mean a trip west opens up even more opportunities for people to enjoy a day on the water," she said.
"Better boating access at Rocklands will hopefully make it easier to wet a line and reel in one of the record number of fish stocked in recent years as part of our Go Fishing Victoria plan."
At Rocklands Reservoir, the Hynes boat ramp on the eastern side will be concreted, lengthened and made steeper to provide access at a greater range of water levels.
Access roads and formalised parking will also be added, enabling on-water access for trailer boats towed by two-wheel-drive vehicles.
At Lake Lonsdale, a second lane will be added to the northern boat ramp to boost capacity at busy times.
The existing ramp is situated off Sandbar Road and is protected by a rock wall, providing boaters with shelter from south-west winds and associated wave action.
At Lake Toolondo, the south-west boat ramp will be replaced with a concrete surface and feature a steeper gradient to make launching easier at low water levels.
A bigger, resurfaced car park will provide more space for cars and trailers and the upgrade will also enable launching by two-wheel-drive vehicles.
Grampians Excavation has been appointed to undertake construction and will begin work at Lake Lonsdale in coming days, before moving to Rocklands Reservoir and Lake Toolondo in October and November.
