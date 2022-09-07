The Wimmera Mail-Times

Work begins on boating ramp project across the Wimmera

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:47am, first published September 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Lonsdale. Picture by Peter Pickering

WORK is beginning on more than $1 million of upgrades to Wimmera's boating facilities, and the biggest ramp construction project in the state's history.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.