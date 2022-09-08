Three race meetings have been held at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club over the past ten days, with Garry George and Heather Baxter producing multiple winners.
Next week the club will race in the unfamiliar Monday timeslot as the track will have regular six-monthly maintenance performed including top dressings, laser grading/levelling, power harrowing, rolling and matting a program run to keep the design and track gradients in the best possible condition.
August 30 produced two winners and two seconds for Garry George (Beulah), Extravagant took out the Crymelon Kennels 485m event, jumping to the front he looked the winner early but was challenged through the corner and really had to work hard to re-establish his early lead but once he did the race was never in doubt as he went on to win by just over one and half lengths to kennel mate President who was an eye catching run in second position.
George then completed a race to race double winning the Locks Constructions 485m event with Got My Star who continued her ultra-impressive run of form displaying her customary early speed to lead all the way in the time of 27:67sec.
Wizardry Tricks then capped off a successful night for the Kennel running second in the CHS Group 1-4 Win Damsels Dash Final.
Former Horsham Greyhound Racing Club employee Judy O'Neill and a team of patients from within the Wycheproof hospital shook every wall in sight during Judy's shift last Friday when her smart young pup Edge of Darkness produced an all the way winning effort.
Edge Of Darkness has now had three starts for one win and two minor placings and continues to improve with each race and will give Judy, her patients and the dogs trainer Jennifer Torr plenty of enjoyment over the coming years.
Heather Baxter (Murtoa) produced a winning double on the Friday card, when the Ricky Ponting owned Special Innings was victorious in the Crymelon Kennels 410m Grade 7 event leading all the way to win comfortably in 23:46sec.
Lederhosen Boy whom has developed a cult like following after his recent maiden win at Ballarat win missing the start by five lengths only to pick his way through the field to win comfortably looked well suited when stepping up to the 485m journey, and when he began on terms it was always going to be a matter of times and margins, he finished just under four lengths to the better of a brave Caiden's Mate (Garry George) in the smart time of 27:26sec.
Troy, Paul and Doug Hammerstein (Ararat) produced Crackerjack Dean to take out the third event on the card, positioning second early Crackerjack Dean ran over early leader Summer Season to win by two and half lengths in 23:69sec.
Pat and Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) achieved redemption with Flash Banner on Tuesday night after being run off the track almost to the outside fence seven days earlier as he was sweeping the leaders and going to the lead, this week over the longer 485m trip there were no such issues in the Crymelon Kennels Damsels Dash beating a quality line up in the very smart time of 27:36sec.
Flying Frank for team Fullerton's took out a heat of the Grass Roots Western Sprint and has progressed to the semi final stage at Warrnambool next week, likewise the Hammerstein team struck again with Crackerjack Dean who won the last on the program progressing through to the semi final stage at Warrnambool also, the club wish both dogs and connections the best of luck and safe travels.
