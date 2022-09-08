August 30 produced two winners and two seconds for Garry George (Beulah), Extravagant took out the Crymelon Kennels 485m event, jumping to the front he looked the winner early but was challenged through the corner and really had to work hard to re-establish his early lead but once he did the race was never in doubt as he went on to win by just over one and half lengths to kennel mate President who was an eye catching run in second position.