Robert Redden elected seventh Horsham Rural City councillor

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:16am, first published 5:00am
Robert Redden. Picture supplied

A new councillor has been elected for Horsham Rural City Council's vacant position, after the resignation of former councillor Di Bell.

