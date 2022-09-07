A new councillor has been elected for Horsham Rural City Council's vacant position, after the resignation of former councillor Di Bell.
Robert Redden will become the seventh Horsham councillor, decided by the Victorian Electoral Commission during a countback of votes on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Election Manager Charmaine Morel declared the result after the commission looked through the votes from the general election held in October 2020.
Only those candidates who were unsuccessful at the general election and who were still eligible to be elected were included in the countback process.
This comes after Ms Bell announced her resignation from the council on August 5.
Mr Redden was one of nine candidates who ran for the 2020 council election, with seven elected. Robert Redden and Brian Basham received the fewest and second fewest votes.
More to come.
