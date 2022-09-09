Here is everything you need to know to navigate the Horsham District Football Netball League 2022 Grand Finals.
Preview the A Grade final here and the senior football final here.
Adult entry: $12
Under 17 entry: Free
Program: $3
Gates open at 7:30am, Saturday September 10.
- Corner of Firebrace St and Baker St, opposite the Botanical Gardens
- Hocking St, opposite Sawyer Park
EFTPOS facilities will be available at the gates.
8:30am - Under 14 football (Laharum v Kaniva-Leeor United)
8:30am - 13 & Under netball (Pimpinio v Kalkee)
9:30am - 15 & Under netball (Pimpinio v Kalkee)
10:00am - Under 17 football (Pimpinio v Kalkee)
10:30am - 17 & Under netball (Pimpinio v Harrow-Balmoral)
11:45am - C Reserve netball (Noradjuha-Quantong v Kalkee)
12:00pm - Reserves football (Noradjuha-Quantong v Rupanyup)
1:00pm - C Grade netball (Kalkee v Edenhope-Apsley)
2:15pm - B Grade netball (Kalkee v Noradjuha-Quantong)
2:40pm - Senior football (Rupanyup v Kalkee)
3:30pm - A Grade netball (Laharum v Edenhope-Aplsey)
Allocated disabled parking for the day has been fully booked.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
