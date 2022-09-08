HORSHAM Salvation Army is hosting a series of school holiday activities aimed at primary and high school-aged youth.
The kids program will kick off on Thursday, September 29, with an activities night at Charisma park between 5pm and 6.30pm.
The event will be family-oriented, and primary-school-aged kids are encouraged to come along.
On Friday, September 30, the group will host another activities program at Dudley Cornell Park, with games, crafts, sports and a barbecue between 10am and 2pm.
For older kids, Horsham's youth centre The Station will be hosting a Horsham Youth Cafe between 6pm and 9pm.
The night will have board and video games, table tennis, free food and drinks.
Organiser Del Ward said all children were welcome to the multi-denominational event.
"We just want to encourage kids to get involved again and know that people care. We are here and we want them to have a good time," she said.
The event is a collaboration between Horsham Salvation Army and the Scripture Union from Portland and Geelong.
