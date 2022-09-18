The Wimmera Mail-Times

Clare Linane finds workplace support with Jono and Johno

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIVE years have passed since corporate high-flyer Clare Linane stopped pretending and hiding her struggle with mental ill-health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.