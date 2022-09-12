The Wimmera Mail-Times

Victorian government starts 2022 spring road maintenance blitz

Updated September 12 2022 - 8:11am, first published 2:00am
Spring road maintenance blitz begins in the Wimmera

Maintenance works will begin on sections of the Western Highway, as the state government starts its springtime road maintenance blitz.

