Spring road maintenance blitz begins in the Wimmera

Maintenance works will begin on sections of the Western Highway, as the state government starts its springtime road maintenance blitz.
The $780 million project looks to rebuild, repair and resurface more than 455 kilometres in the region.
Key roads targeted in the blitz include the Western Highway, the Henty Highway, the Wimmera Highway, the Borung Highway and Stawell-Warracknabeal Road.
Across the state, crews will deliver more than 1,300 individual road maintenance projects, patch thousands of potholes and replace and repair 20,000 roadside signs.
An additional $3.2 million of funding will be invested in maintaining regional roadsides, with more mowing, weed spraying and graffiti removal work set to be completed across the network.
The latest blitz comes on the back of the 2021/22 maintenance season which improved more than 1,500 kilometres of regional roads, including 414 kilometres across the west, adding to the more than 12,000 kilometres of roads rebuilt and resurfaced across Victoria since 2014.
Minister for Roads Ben Carroll said the blitz was record spending for road maintenance.
"Since 2014, we've made record investments in upgrading and maintaining the state's road network and this work will continue over the next eight months - with a majority of funding spent in regional Victoria," he said.
"Right across the state, crews will begin repairing and rebuilding the roads that regional Victorians rely on most, connecting people with employment and education opportunities, key freight routes, family and friends."
