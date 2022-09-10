In Pictures: Horsham District League 2022 finals series so far

The return of finals to the Horsham District Football Netball League has been better than anyone could have predicted.
It's been a romper stomper of a finals series so far to end season 2022, with thrillers, blow outs, drama and passion on display. Does it get any better?
Sixty-six teams across eleven divisions entered the finals series, eager to keep their seasons alive and scribe their own page in HDFNL history.
Now just twenty-two remain after a rollercoaster ride across the past few weeks, setting up epic grand final clashes from the 13 & Under netballers to the senior footballers.
Through rolling coverage and updates throughout each day of the finals and a photographer at each ground, the Wimmera Mail-Times were on hand to capture the action.
Pictures by Cassandra Langley.
