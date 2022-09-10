The Wimmera Mail-Times

In Pictures: Horsham District League 2022 finals series so far

September 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The return of finals to the Horsham District Football Netball League has been better than anyone could have predicted.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.