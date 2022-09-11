Western Victorian exports, current Fremantle Dockers pair Darcy Tucker and Lloyd Meek are both being spoken about as possible trade targets for clubs in the AFL off-season.
Former Horsham Saint Tucker, 25, remains contracted by the Dockers but missed out on the club's elimination finals team that defeated the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.
It has been reported that Tucker could be in the sights of North Melbourne with new coach Alistair Clarkson casting a wide net for potential recruits which include St Kilda pair Ben Long and Brad Hill and GWS Giant Tanner Bruhn.
Meek, 24, a former SMW Rover, could be on the hunt for a new home should the Dockers secure Melbourne ruckman Luke Jackson. It would push Meek down to third on the club's pecking order of starting rucks behind Sean Darcy and Jackson.
The future of another Dockers big man Rory Lobb could have a baring on whether Meek stays or goes.
