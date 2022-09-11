Wimmera's chamber of commerce is expanding its membership by starting a new chapter in the region's east.
West Vic Business is in the process of beginning its new Yarriamabiack chapter, with expressions of interest open for businesses in the shire.
This comes after West Vic Business, formerly Business Horsham, expanded to include a Hindmarsh chapter in 2021.
Yarriamabiack Shire Council joined West Vic Business in 2021, and has a Yarriambiack representative on its board.
The Yarriambiack chapter committee will consist of up to sixteen members including an elected Councillor, CEO and an appointed Council Officer, along with representatives from each town within the Shire.
The committee will meet four times per year.
West Vic Business ambassador Stacy Taig said strategic planning sessions from the group identified a need to reach out to the smaller shires and towns surrounding Horsham.
"One of the things that we identified was that the smaller municipalities around Horsham did not necessarily have functioning business groups," she said.
"We are helping those shires in different ways. We are getting into a memorandum of understanding with some.
"Others may have a business group there, but not much happening, so there are talks about how we enter into those business spaces to help them."
Beyond providing training seminars and information to businesses in the region, Ms Taig said West Vic Business had been exploring precinct development as a way to enhance trading in the region.
"With Yarriambiack we are very excited because they are passionate about changing their business landscape and that space," she said.
"It is just about re-engaging their business community and starting to get them working together to move forward and make their shires and towns sustainable long term.
"We have issues with some main streets in regional Australia, once you have hit that critical percentage of decline it is very hard to come back from that.
"That is what we are trying to circumnavigate with place-making and precinct development. That is our focus moving forward with shires like Yarriambiack."
Yarriambiack Shire Council chief executive Tammy Smith said the chapter would be a "vital link" for the economic development of the shire, and encouraged interested businesses to apply for membership.
"The Yarriambiack Chapter of West Vic Business is a vital link connecting local businesses with Council and the wider business network of the Wimmera region," she said.
"The Chapter will advise Council of necessary infrastructure and service improvements to support economic development, provide feedback and comments on matters referred by Council or other matters brought to the Committee's attention.
"This is an exciting time in our region and collaborating with regionally significant groups such as West Vic Business ensures that initiatives are strategically aligned to have the greatest impact on our economy and our Council's livability."
