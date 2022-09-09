The Wimmera Mail-Times

Prelim final 'make or break' for Saints and Giants

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
September 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTEST: Jorja Clode (Saints), Emma Mill (Giants), Ash Grace (Saints) and Codie Robins (Giants). Pictures: ALEX BLAIN

Horsham Saints coach Jess Canane said the Saints were "fired up" for their preliminary final against the Southern Mallee Giants at Warracknabeal on Sunday, September 11.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.