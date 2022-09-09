Prelim final 'make or break' for Saints and Giants

Horsham Saints coach Jess Canane said the Saints were "fired up" for their preliminary final against the Southern Mallee Giants at Warracknabeal on Sunday, September 11.
"Everyone is very, very motivated and very keen to make sure we finish off all of hard work and get ourselves into the grand final," Canane said.
Advertisement
While the Saints lost their semi final against minor premiers Horsham, there were a lot of positives to take from the game.
"To be able to push Horsham to have to beat us in extra time is a credit to the work we've put in over the past six weeks, it was really, really pleasing," Canane said.
"The last time we played them, the margin was around 40 goals.
READ MORE:
"We'd started to work on a few different things that we thought we could do, a couple of extra one per cent things that if we got right would give us a opportunity to win the game.
"That was pretty evident on Saturday, when we had the lead at times, but credit to how good Horsham is they were able to ride that wave and push on into extra time."
Now the Saints have to face a different opponent in the Giants, but Canane said the Saints are focussed.
"Every time we've met this year we've managed to come away with a win, we're pretty confident in the way that we match up with them," Canane said.
"That's handy, but unfortunately we still need to make sure we get the job done."
"They've got a lot of quality and a lot of different matchups; they're very competitive so we need to make sure we bring our A game on Sunday."
MORE NEWS:
One aspect that will boost the Saints is the week off afforded to their 17 and Under netball team after winning their own semi final.
"We've got four Under 17s in our side, it's nice that we'll be going into Sunday with a full set of fresh legs, versus a couple of the girls having to play eight or nine quarters back to back," Canane said.
Canane said the fact both A Grade semi finals went into overtime showed just how close the competition was in 2022.
"(The Giants) will be very pleased that they managed to get the win, and even hungrier knowing they had to work so hard to get themselves into a prelim," Canane said.
Advertisement
"They won't want to give up that chance very easily."
While the Giants semi final win over the Burras was "nervewracking", coach Anthony Schache said it gave his side confidence in their ability to weather a storm.
OTHER NEWS:
"The girls have been under pressure all year, but I'll back my shooters under pressure against most other other shooters," Schache said.
"We didn't panic feeding it into the ring... it does give yo confidence to know that if it's tight at the end, you're in with a good chance."
Advertisement
"If we can be close to the Saints going into the final quarter, I reckon we've got a shot."
While the Giants haven't been able to beat the Saints in 2022, Schache is optimistic about the preliminary final.
"We've only got to beat them once," Schache said.
Like most teams, the Giants had their share of selection woes across the season, but at the pointy end Schache has a full squad nad some decisions to make.
"I'm very lucky... There's still girls putting their hands up, by no means is selection cut and dried," Schache said.
"I've got 11 players all up and they all could hold their spot in the A Grade."
Advertisement
Schache expects a close contest between the two sides.
"The pressure will be on, both teams will have to soak it up. There'll be a huge advantage to the team that settles first," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.