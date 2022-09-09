Stawell are feeling confident ahead of their preliminary final clash with Ararat at Warracknabeal on Sunday, according to football manager Shane Field.
"We're confident enough we can beat Ararat, we beat them the last time we played them, at Alexandra Oval," Field said.
Advertisement
"We'll go into the game reasonably confident that we can do the same again."
The Warriors are resurgent on the back of a comfortable semi-final win over a red-hot Horsham outfit at Alexandra Oval on Sunday.
However, to make their first grand final in over a decade, Stawell have a bigger challenge to overcome in minor premiers Ararat.
"It's make or break this week, we've got nothing to lose," Field said.
"We're just going to lay it all out there and see how we go."
READ MORE:
Warracknabeal's ANZAC Park is one of the larger grounds in the region, and one that could favour the Rats open gamestyle and run off half-back.
"It's reasonably wide, it doesn't feel as long as Alexandra Oval, but it's definitely one of the bigger grounds in the competition," Field said.
Ararat coach Matt Walder said his side were also confident of a win against Stawell.
"We have to be... we've played a pretty brand of footy all year, we were good enough to finish on top," Walder said.
"We're going to have to use our second chance and obviously it's not going to be simple, with Stawell having pipped us there once this year and played pretty good footy last week.
"But that was then, and this now... at the end of the day we're still pretty confident we've got enough firepower to get the job done."
"It comes down to this... can't get anymore pointier, one more slip up and that's it."
MORE NEWS:
Walder said the Rats would stick to much of the same gameplan that has given them success so far in 2022.
Advertisement
"We're not going to make too many changes at this time of year," Walder said.
"We've got this far doing what we've done and doing it pretty well... we've got to trust that and have the belief and confidence that we can get the job done."
Despite the Rats' loss to Minyip-Murtoa in their semi final, the team were secure in their ability to rebound.
"Ten minutes into the final quarter we were only four points down, obviously the final scoreline read differently but we were in the game all the way through," Walder said.
"The times we've been beaten this year, we've been in the game right until the very end
"We pride ourselves on being a hard team to beat."
Advertisement
Ararat's senior team won't be alone in its quest to make a grand final, with the Under 14s, 17s and reserves teams set to play in preliminary finals.
"All roads lead to this Sunday... it's almost like a club game for us," Walder said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.