This is it - grand final day for the Horsham District Football Netball League.
After the first full season since 2019 comes the inevitable conclusion; seasons set to be decided, glory won and lost in front of bumper crowds at Horsham City Oval.
Ahead of the big dance, the Wimmera Mail-Times spoke to the senior football and A Grade netball coaches of Rupanyup, Kalkee, Laharum and Edenhope Apsley.
Despite his side's impressive preliminary final win, Kalkee coach Stuart Farr said all the pressure is on Rupanyup ahead of Saturday's grand final.
"We'll go in as raging underdogs again, which is fine with us," Farr said.
"They've been on top of the ladder the whole year, we're got nothing to lose, that's our mentality.
"All the pressure's squarely on them, so we get a free hit at it basically."
Kalkee upset Harrow-Balmoral with a blistering performance to win by 26 points when the two met in the preliminary final.
Farr said the win would give his side a boost going into the big dance.
"(Harrow-Balmoral) have had our measure for a long time, to get the monkey off the back, so to speak, will give the boys a lot of confidence going into the grand final," Farr said.
"It was one of the better games we've played, we were under a bit of pressure; no-one gave us a chance so it was definitely very pleasing, but the job's not done yet."
Kalkee's stunning preliminary final win sets up a rematch with the minor premiers, who defeated Kalkee in semi final one.
Farr said the semi final loss was a learning experience for his side, and they won't make the same mistakes.
"We'll have a few little plans in place... (Rupanyup) just outworked us that day," Farr said.
"We wasted opportunities, but to their credit they were really good by foot, they hit their targets and worked harder.
"We were probably a little flat, but if we bring the same intensity we brought at Quanny, I definitely think we're in with a show."
While Rupanyup will be a tough nut to crack, Farr had some thoughts on how it could be done.
"They like to possess the ball by foot, they're clearly the best team with their foot skills," Farr said. "If we can apply some pressure and hopefully cause some turnovers with their short game, it'll put us in good stead and give us some scoring opportunities."
Whatever happens, Farr said he was incredibly proud of his charges and what they'd achieved in 2022 but was determined to win the flag.
"We lost quite a few players at the start of the year... across the league we were written off and it was said we probably wouldn't even make finals," Farr said.
"I'm just happy with the belief and the team-first mentality we've got... I'm extremely proud of them thus far but we don't want to fall one short let's put it that way."
In the meantime, Kalkee were focussed on enjoying the build-up according to Farr.
"It's just about enjoying the week, at the envy of every other team that's stopped playing and stopped training," Farr said.
"The joy of the buildup, the joy of being around each other for another week and then we'll just leave it all out there, Saturday."
Meanwhile, Rupanyup co-coach Jack Musgrove said his side were itching to get out onto the paddock and Saturday couldn't come soon enough.
"(We) can't wait, I'm looking forward to it," Musgrove said.
"I'd rather just get out there and play already, but the buildup has been good."
Despite the Kees stirring upset win, Musgrove said his side aren't worried.
"For us, it's about going out and playing our own type of football, when you worry about the opposition too much, you can go away from your own game a lot," he said.
"There's obviously a few things that you always change here and there and a few matchups we will discuss throughout the week."
Unlike Kalkee, Rupanyup have enjoyed a "much needed" week off after their semi final clash.
"We definitely enjoyed it and definitely needed it, there were a few sore bodies after that semi-final," Musgrove said.
The Panthers even stopped by Quantong to watch Kalkee's win over the Southern Roos.
"They played really well, it was good to see such a quick side," Musgrove said.
Both sides will have stars on the field and with a tight game expected by both coaches, it'll be a matter of who stands up.
Musgrove himself won the HDFNL goalkicking award for 2022, bagging 86 goals in a brilliant season, while Elliott Kelly enjoyed another superb season, polling 18 votes in the Dellar Medal count to finish equal fourth.
Mitchell Gleeson and Daniel Weetra are also Panthers to keep an eye on and were best on ground in Rupanyup's semi final win over Kalkee.
For Kalkee, the evergreen Simon Hobbs has grand final experience and will be a force to be reckoned with, while Jasper Gunn has been a ball magnet all year.
The stage is set for a fierce contest.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
