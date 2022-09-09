The Wimmera Mail-Times

RBA delivers more pain to borrowers

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
September 9 2022 - 1:30pm
The Reserve Bank dashed any hopes the advent of spring might mark the end of what has truly been a winter of discontent when it lifted its cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35 per cent on Tuesday.

