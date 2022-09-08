HDFNL grand final: Demons, Saints set for epic of biblical proportions

This is it - grand final day for the Horsham District Football Netball League.
After the first full season since 2019 comes the inevitable conclusion; seasons set to be decided, glory won and lost in front of bumper crowds at Horsham City Oval.
Ahead of the big dance, the Wimmera Mail-Times spoke to the senior football and A Grade netball coaches of Rupanyup, Kalkee, Laharum and Edenhope Apsley.
Laharum co-coach Caitlin Story said the Demons were looking forward to the contest the Saints would bring.
"We obviously haven't been able to play finals for a couple of years... we're pretty excited and keen to get into it," Story said. "We can't wait to get back out there and give it a crack...we're all just as eager as everybody else with no finals for two years."
"We've got a great opportunity to play against some high quality netballers... it's obviously going to test us as a group, but we're looking forward to the challenge."
Despite being minor premiers in 2021 and premiers in 2019, Story said the side were relaxed about the upcoming match.
"There's no pressure, we feel like we're actually the underdogs," Story said. "There's pressure for a lot of people who haven't had finals for a couple of years... Edenhope have high expectations of some of the players they've brought in."
Story said the 2019 premiership, being the club's first A Grade premiership, took the pressure off the side.
While Laharum have been a yardstick over the past three seasons, to Story one of the biggest reasons for the Demons success has been off the court.
"Our biggest strength is we're all really good friends and know each other inside out," Story said. "We've been playing together for many years now."
Nonetheless, the Demons are wary of the Saints and haven't underestimated them.
"I've watched all their finals, because I had a bit of a suspicion they would make it all the way through," Story said. "Just in their run home and the calibre of players they've brought in... we've got a few plans in place and we'll see how they go on the weekend."
The Demons are sticking to the same side for the grand final, with one notable addition.
"We didn't have (co-coach) Erin Mellington in the semi-final, it gave one of our B Grade players the chance to step up into her position," Story said. "That player did a mighty effort, so the selection process for me is a bit hard... but it also strengthens our bench now she's had some finals experience."
Saints coach Sarah Domaschenz said her side were ready to take on the Demons.
"It's a very exciting week for the team and the club," Domaschenz said. "We've played well through the finals series and we need to continue to play as a team and do what do well."
Playing each week of the finals has helped the team's connection on court, Domaschenz said, but Laharum will be a challenge.
"They're a very strong team, another team who has sat top two on the ladder all season, so we are looking forward to the challenge," Domaschenz said.
The Saints will be bolstered by a strong supporter base on the day.
"The crowds have been impressive throughout the finals series from 13s through to A Grade; we will have a wave of red, black and white out in support for both our C and A Grade teams on Saturday,"
Whatever the result, Domazschenz said she is proud of her team.
"They are all amazing role models and are inspiring the future netballers of our club," Domaschenz said.
The Saints possess stars at both ends, with goal keeper Emily Burgess winning the 2022 A Grade Best and Fairest award on Monday night, and London Pulse alum Sacha McDonald in red-hot form in goal attack.
Laharum more than possess stars of their own however, with 2021 A Grade Best and Fairest winner Liv Jones providing energy and speed through the midcourt, and Wimmera legend Beck McIntyre holding court at one end.
With two stacked sides and everything to play for, the game will be decided by who settles first and which team withstands the pressure.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
