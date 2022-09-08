Horsham's emergency services are responding to multiple calls for assistance, as spring rain continues to fall in the region.
In the past 12 hours, SES Horsham has responded to five calls for assistance, all in relation to flooding.
Despite this, no flood warnings have been issued in the Wimmera Southern Mallee.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 17.2mm of rainfall from 9am, as of 3pm - on top of 24.8mm falling overnight on Wednesday.
The region may see thunderstorm activity, however, the rain is expected to ease later into the day.
