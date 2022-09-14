The Horsham Agricultural Society is expanding its entertainment offering in 2022, and it comes all the way from the top turnbuckle.
Attendees can peruse sponges, cut flowers and view artwork, before taking in a bout of pro-wrestling on September 25.
Ace Shack and Lachie James will compete under the MXW banner, joined by a bevy of stars including Xavier Black, Aris Legendas, Robbie Parker, Will Walker and Kid Valiant.
Shack said patrons could expect a "flashy" display of moves.
"We are going to have a variety of different performers," he said.
"There will be guys that can do crazy flips and there will be some strong wrestlers at the show."
Shack said wrestling in regional areas was small compared to metropolitan cities.
"If you want to watch wrestling you have to go to Melbourne. Lachie and I are one of the only pro-wrestling groups in the southern-Mallee," he said.
"We are hoping people can come and support us so it gives us the platform to bring more wrestling to Horsham."
Shack started watching wrestling at the age of eight.
"I love wrestling because it is so silly, it's an escape from the real world," he said.
"I am quite shy normally and it's a way to express my creativity."
The Horsham performer said he would have fights with his brother.
"We would bring out mattresses and try out all the moves. I loved to do pile drivers, which wasn't the safest move for a child to try," Shack said.
Shack encouraged patrons to see the show.
"Lachie and I are both bad guys. My goal is for people to want to see me get beat up," he said.
"If I can make the good guy look great, then I know I am doing my job correctly.
"If you are interested in pro-wrestling, I do encourage you to come to see us at The Horsham Show."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
