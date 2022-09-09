The Wimmera Mail-Times

How the Wimmera honoured the Queen's visit to Australia in 1954

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:42am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queen Elizabeth II was the first reigning British monarch to visit Australia in 1954.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.