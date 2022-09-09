Queen Elizabeth II was the first reigning British monarch to visit Australia in 1954.
The 1954 royal tour was a much-anticipated event and by the time the 27-year-old monarch sailed into the Sydney Harbour on February 3, almost five years of planning had taken place.
Initial plans dating back to 1949 when then-King George VI (Elizabeth's father) wished visit Australia and New Zealand; however, ill health and later his death pushed back the itinerary.
The Queen, flanked by her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and their two children Prince Charles (aged five years) and Princess Anne (aged three years), visited 57 towns and cities during the 58 day stay.
On Saturday, March 6, 1954, the Royal visited Ballarat and most of western Victoria travelled to see their new Queen.
The Wimmera Mail-Times, then known as The Horsham Times, chronicled Queen Elizabeth II's visit, focusing on the entertaining aspects of her stay - a quirky formality of 1950s media.
The following are articles from our newspaper archives, printed Monday, March 8, 1954.
An exceptionally early awakening and a long train trip to Ballarat could not dampen the spirits of hundreds of Horsham and district school children who saw the Queen on Saturday.
The children enlivened proceedings on their trip to Ballarat with spirited community singing but on the return journey, many took the opportunity of catching some sleep.
The long day started for children before 4 am when they were awakened, dressed and fed in preparation for the trip to Ballarat.
However, none seemed to mind having been awakened as, accompanied by their parents and clutching food parcels, they started to arrive at the station shortly after 4am.
The farewell scenes were highlighted by one father, who urged his wife to say goodbye to their children to that he could return home and then head off duck shooting.
There was a roar from the children as a train pulled in, but this quickly ended when it was discovered that it was the Overland train and not the one they were to travel in.
When the train did arrive, it was found that some of the carriages were completely without lights and this made the task of the leaders much more difficult.
The 11-carriage train was packed with children and some tiny tots were even sitting in the luggage racks.
To add insult to injury with the lights, they were turned on for the return trip In broad daylight.
Showing no, signs of tiredness, the children began spirited though not so tuneful community singing as soon as they were settled and roared welcomes to the children pick ed up at Dooen and Jung.
Times had .been set by the leaders for the children to eat prepared meals but it soon became cahie obvious that here were a few "early birds" so so breakfast fast time.was advanced to 7.30am.
No Trams
Arriving at Wendouree, the leaders found that no trams were there for the children and furniture vans lined up to take them to the City Oval.
The children had a good view of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh and afterwards saw the begonia display gardens and has lunch before return to the station.
One little girl who became parted from her section, was quickly returned by a member of the station staff.
Another, with the window sill as a head rest was asleep before the train left the station.
Her example was followed by many other children within the next half hour but there was still plenty.of noise from the more energetic types.
The train, although half an hour late leaving Ballarat, arrived in Horsham right on time.
All of the children agreed that the day had been a 'beauty" and that the queen was "beautiful".
Trooper Harold Scott, who will leave Horsham tonight after spending four days' leave with his parents, had been a member of a guard for Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on four occasions.
He is the son Mr and Mrs A. Scott, of McPherson Street, Horsham.
The first occasion on which Harold was in a guard for tile Queen was at Canberra on the first day of her arrival In the Capital.
He also took part in the march past of servicemen after the Queen had officially opened the Parliament.
While in Canberra, he was taken through Parliament House by the member for Wimmera, Mr W. R. Lawrence.
He also attended- a function arranged for the sons and daughters of people who attended thle Parliament banquet.
In Melbourne, Harold was a member of the guard of honor inspected by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Government House.
He was also in the guard at Parliament House on the following day.
On Thursday, he saw the Queen again while helping to line Lite entrance of the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the children's display.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
