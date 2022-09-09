Wimmera residents share memories of Queen Elizabeth II

The nation is in mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.
In her time, the Queen paid many visits to Victoria for various occasions and events - including a 1954 trip to Ballarat.
We spoke to some current and former Wimmera residents about their experiences meeting the Queen, and the impression she left on them.
Horsham woman Tanya McIntyre was given the opportunity to meet and speak with the Queen at a luncheon event at Government House.
She and her family were invited to the event after their home was devastated from the 2011 floods.
An avid follower of the royal family, Ms McIntyre said meeting the Queen was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
"It was very formal. She arrived and went around and met everybody. The kids got to meet her and have a chat," she said.
"Prince Phillip was beautiful as well. He sat around a talked about fishing with the kids, we were lucky enough to meet both of them. He was pretty down to earth."
She remembered being sent a letter ahead of the meeting which told her the proper etiquette and way to talk to the Queen.
"We had a letter prior to going that marked out what we had to do to meet her. We weren't allowed to approach her, she had to approach us.
"We had to call her 'your majesty', bow or courtesy and so forth."
Ms McIntyre said her children were surprised by the food served at the luncheon.
"I had to laugh because the food was prawns and caviar and my son Harrison asked when they were bringing out the party pies and sausage rolls, so I told him the Queen probably didn't eat that kind of food," she said.
"It is devastating. She has had a wonderful reign. It is very sad.
"There are big shoes to fill and I don't think anyone will be able to do that. Times are changing and I don't think anyone will be able to do it like she did."
Shirley Quick, who met Queen Elizabeth II on two occasions, said the death of the British monarch was sad and her memories of the former Queen were lovely.
"I saw the Queen in 1954 on a school visit when she was in Melbourne. We were standing in the street and we waved to her when she went past," she said.
"I can't remember the exact year, but I was also invited to a party at Government House because my cousin was a parliamentarian.
"We were very close when she walked passed us, it was very exciting to see her."
Horsham man Dan Bolwell had a chance to see the Queen in 2011, at the opening of the new Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.
Mr Bolwell, whose son was born with bilateral talectomy, was a part of the family advisory council overseeing the new hospital's construction and providing advice on family-hospital experiences.
He said the committee was gathered in the main foyer of the hospital when the Queen and Prince Phillip visited for the opening ceremony.
"When the queen walked into that room it felt really amazing. It was a really cool experience to see her gracefully walk around," he said.
Mr Bolwell said he was "not fussed" about a potential meeting with the Queen ahead of the event, which soon changed after seeing her in person.
"I was so nonfussed about it at the time. We had a barbecue with friends the weekend prior to the opening and I didn't even tell them because I didn't feel it was that important," he said.
"One of the other guys I was standing with said it was no big deal before the opening. But when she came in both of us just looked at each other and said that was pretty cool.
"But seeing her made me realise, not the importance of the role, but that how people feel about her and see her was more significant than I had realised.
"Whether you are a monarchist or not, to be in the presence of someone who has impacted on Australia's society is an important event."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
