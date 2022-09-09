Vale my beloved Queen Elizabeth II

God doesn't have grandchildren - only sons and daughters - and one of his darling children was welcomed home for a well-deserved rest on the 8th of September 2022.
My beloved Queen Elizabeth II kept calm and carried on all the way to heaven.
Advertisement
I've said it before and I'll say it again, I'm pretty sure we could have been besties.
She married a man in uniform and so did I, she loved to get out in the garden, ditto.
She may not have spent as much time in the kitchen as I do, and maybe folding the washing didn't nearly drive her around the twist, but we were both very maternal.
My Queen was a wife and mother, and based on my own experience, those are two of the most difficult roles one could ever undertake - a huge amount of courage is required.
As a country girl growing up on the farm in regional Victoria, Australia, it may not seem I have much more than womanhood in common with Her Majesty, but as a sister in Christ, I have the sweetest hope of also being where she is when my time on earth is finished.
Neither of us will be with God because we've earned it, although her life of steadfast service is inspirational, we'll be there because we believed our debts for entry were absorbed by Jesus of Nazareth 2000 years ago- choosing that relationship provides us with all we need in eternity.
Knowing that the amazingly audacious Queen Elizabeth II shared my faith continues to be a comfort for me.
Her Christmas messages rocked, as did her hats and coats, and she could even steal the show in a comfy cardigan, as she did only two days before her passing when she was photographed with the British Prime Minister.
I loved it when she had afternoon tea with Paddington Bear and jumped out of the sky with 007 - displaying the gargantuan sense of humour she must have had to survive life in the crushing glare of the public spotlight.
At 96, our Queen understood more than most, that loss and grief are woven through the fabric of our lives.
She's always been there for me, my potential bestie, clever, funny and kind. I miss her already.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.