Vale my beloved Queen Elizabeth II

By Yolande Grosser
September 9 2022 - 6:00pm
Vale my beloved Queen Elizabeth II

God doesn't have grandchildren - only sons and daughters - and one of his darling children was welcomed home for a well-deserved rest on the 8th of September 2022.

