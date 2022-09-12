The Wimmera Mail-Times went onto the street to ask Wimmera residents about their favourite memory of Queen Elizabeth II and how they felt about her death.
The responses ranged from feeling shocked to commenting on her fashion sense.
Here are some responses we got.
Barb Uebergang, Horsham
"I was in shock, I got a text from my sister about her death. We had both visited Balmoral," she said.
Karen Lyons, Horsham
"It is very sad that she has passed away. She had a good fashion sense and was kind," she said.
Matt Everett, Dimboola
"I remember seeing her when I went to school in Geelong," he said.
Pacer Kilpatrick, Horsham
"I heard about it this morning. It certainly got your attention when it was announced she had passed away," he said.
Shane Woodhart, Horsham
"It's very sad that she has died. I heard about it this morning at 6.30am," he said.
Tahila Paletua, Horsham
"It's sad, I heard last night she was sick. I have memories of her visit to Tonga," she said.
Denis Murray, Horsham
"It is very sad that she passed away," he said.
Margaret Golder, Quantong
"It's very sad, she was a great woman," she said.
