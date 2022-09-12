The Wimmera Mail-Times

Vox pop: remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 12 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wimmera Mail-Times went onto the street to ask Wimmera residents about their favourite memory of Queen Elizabeth II and how they felt about her death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.