A bold vision to transform Horsham's Green Lake has been released to the public.
The Green Lake Recreation Precinct Plan proposes to redevelop the lake's Yacht Club and foreshore to create a community venue and tourist destination.
The plan looks at adding floating pontoons to the lake's shore, adding disabled access, redeveloping the yacht club building with a wrap-around balcony, and creating a sealed car park on site.
West Vic Business, alongside GWMWater, the Wimmera CMA, the Horsham Yacht Club and other key stakeholders developed the document, which was produced by placemaking consultancy group Village Well.
West Vic Business ambassador Stacy Taig said funding for the project was provided by Business Victoria from the Mental Wellbeing Business grant.
"Our concept is based around providing a space outside of the normal working environments for local businesses to gather, network, reconnect, recharge and relax," she said.
"The reasoning behind creating a venue that is multi-purpose and functions and services the entire community through a cafe and function space is to ensure we maximise any assets and increase their usability."
The precinct plan also includes the results of community consultation and surveys about the use of Green Lake.
Harcourts Horsham director and West Vic Business member Mark Clyne said many in the Wimmera looked past Green Lake as a recreation site.
"When we come out here and had several meetings at the site, it became apparent that this site could be expanded and grow into something that is a lot bigger and better than it is," he said.
"It is one of those places that some people may not use because it was dry for some time and decommissioned as a reservoir. A lot of people in Horsham have just given up and say 'we are never going to see water there again'.
"Until you come out and stand here, you don't realize what is there. All of us want to move our office out here."
Mr Clyne said an aim of the redevelopment project was to improve Wimmera's recreational water offering, thereby attracting younger professionals and families to the region.
"People can see the value in water. If you have water you have life, that is the bottom line," he said.
"The biggest problem our members have got, regardless of the industry, it attracting and keeping staff in the area.
"Housing will catch up, and once it does we need to make sure our place is livable. It is not just a matter of having jobs because there are jobs everywhere in Australia.
"It is about having fun on the weekend. We should have a waterpark, motorsport facilities, those sorts of things that people talk about."
The precinct redevelopment document was released to the public at an event hosted at the Horsham Yacht Club on September 8.
Ms Taig said the next step in the project would be to work with GWMWater to get Green Lake reclassified to a recreational water body, and identify funding opportunities from the government.
"Our role is to present the vision, and I think a lot of the time that is the bigger part of the battle. Getting people to see what something can be," she said.
"We really want to make a difference long-term. That is what everybody in our executive is there for, they have a passion for the community and make things better for their kids."
