Horsham's newest addition to the council says he is excited to get started, albeit surprised with his election.
Robert Redden is Horsham Rural City Council's seventh councillor after the resignation of former councillor Di Bell.
This comes two years into the current iteration of council, with many issues for the new councillor to catch up on.
Born in South Australia, Mr Redden came to Horsham in 2001 as a curator for the Australian genebank of legume and oilseed crops, a position he held until 2016.
Prior to his position in Horsham, Mr Redden spent much of his career overseas living in the United States, Mexico, Nigeria, Chad and Niger, among others.
He said seeing how people in those countries lived developed his interest in politics.
"I was aware of the poverty people lived in," he said.
"Sometimes a farmer would take a goat he had been raising to the butcher for sale, and take home its head and hooves. That would be the only meat protein they would have for the whole month.
"It is a very, very different world. We really don't appreciate how lucky we are to live in Australia. We have a wonderful opportunity here and a lot to build on. That is why I feel so strongly that we should be making the most of it."
In his civic life, Mr Redden has been involved in the Horsham Rotary Club, the Horsham U3A chapter, and a member of many community consultative committees, such as the City to River reference group.
Mr Redden is also the president of the Horsham Liberal Part branch and said he will not give up the position due to his election to the council. '
"The Liberal party, particularly in this region, is involved in state and federal matters. I don't see any cross-overs," he said.
"If a matter like that does arrive up I will be excusing myself if and when it arises if there is a potential conflict of interest."
Mr Redden said he was passionate for local issues such as the creation of a Horsham truck bypass, the development of Horsham as a recreation centre, and growing the Silo Art Trail.
"I feel pulling together, not just as a Horsham community, but as a Wimmera regional community, we can do a lot. I think we should be thinking that way," he said.
The Victorian Electoral Commission announced Mr Redden as the seventh Horsham councillor after a countback on September 7.
Mr Redden was one of nine candidates who ran for the 2020 council election, with seven elected.
He received the fewest first preference votes, however was elected over candidate Brian Basham due to the flow of preferences.
"I didn't raise my hopes up. I didn't want to jinx it," he said.
"I had absolutely no idea how the preferences would flow. We do have a preferential voting system and it is a result conducted by the VEC which I accept."
Horsham Rural City Council's next meeting will occur on Monday, September 26.
