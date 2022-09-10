Kalkee are the first premiership team for Horsham and District Football Netball League's 2022 season.
Kalkee were too good for Pimpinio on the day who battled hard all day.
Kalkee got the early break in the first quarter and converted turnovers early.
The Tigers fought back and got themselves back into the game through intense defensive pressure around the centre passes.
At the first break the Kees held a one goal lead which they had extended to four at half time.
At three quarter time the Kees had control of the game with a 21-10 goal scoreline.
Final score, 12-29.
The Kees had an impressive season - only accounting for two losses for the 16 rounds.
Their road to the finals wasn't without its faults as they were defeated by the Tigers in the first semi final by two goals.
However after a shaky start the Kees were impressive in their final game of the year.
Best of court was awarded to Kalkee's Scarlett Abbott
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
