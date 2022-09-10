The Laharum Demons are the 2022 Under 14 HDFNL premiers, after a stirring win over Kaniva-Leeor at City Oval.
It was a tough slog from the outset, with both teams struggling to score early in slippery, early morning conditions; Laharum struck first, Lthe score 1.1 (7) to 0.0 (0) at quarter time.
The Cougars hard running and ferocious intent eventually combined for Kaniva-Leeor's first goal of the game in the second term.
However the Demons quickly responded, goaling from the very next centre clearance, letting the Demons go into the main break u fourteen points 3.2 (20) to 1.0 (6).
In the third, the Cougars piled on the pressure and goaled first, but Laharum's defence held firm, and a set shot goal to Jack Murdoch steadied the ship, stretching the Demons' lead back out to 14 points.
The Demons skills were cleaner, holding onto more marks and finding more targets on the run, and while the Cougars never gave up their returns diminished in the last.
Demon Ahmet Askar earned the Best on Ground medal for a brilliant performance, lifting his team at key moments
Final score, 5.4 (34) to 2.2 (14).
Earlier:
HORSHAM and District Football Netball League day got off to a sombre start as an injured player paused the game in the under 14 football game.
The player looked as though they slipped on the wet oval in the opening minutes of the game and injuring a leg.
The player was on the ground and was waiting for an ambulance.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
