INTENSE third-quarter pressure from Kalkee ultimately set them up for their premiership win in the 15 and under Horsham and District League 2022 grand final.
Up against Pimpinio the Kees were impressive in their zine defense - the pressure making for turnovers and hesitation from the opposition.
Both teams were impressive early and were fighting for every ball. Scores were neck and neck during the first quarter.
Kalkee led by three at quarter time and the scoreline didn't budge at the major break.
Despite the intense third quarter, Kalkee couldn't extend the lead and to the Tigers' credit they were able to get the lead back to two.
Kalkee managed to hold out and win by three, final score 24-27.
Coach Melanie Schultz and assistant coach Melissa Beddison said they couldn't be more proud of the players.
"We're pretty excited," they said.
"We've been working on our zone defense throughout the year and it's taken until finals for it all to come together.
"We were able to put a lot of pressure across the court."
Schultz said she was most proud of the fight within her players.
"It was a team game and they all worked hard," she said.
"I'm pretty proud and with COVID the past few years there was a lot of pressure out there."
Best on court went to Cadi Streeter.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
