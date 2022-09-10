Pimpinio claimed the 17 and under netball premiership for 2022 in the Horsham and District League on Saturday.
The game was played at the highest intensity with impressive ball movement across the court from both teams.
Advertisement
Harrow Balmoral found themselves behind but had plenty of fight throughout passages of play in the first quarter.
The Tigers shooters worked seamlessly together and moved well into space in the ring.
Pimpinio scored four-in-a-row in the second quarter and executed some fantastic zone defense down the court.
A six-goal buffer, Pimpinio's way, at half time still left room for the Roos to give it their all and try and get back on top.
But the Tigers came out firing.
A 14-goal quarter in the third, to eight, was the sealing of the game.
The Roos found themselves at three quarter time 12-goals down.
Harrow lifted early in the last with the defenders sticking to their players in the ring and tried to get hands over every ball.
Unfortunately for the Roos it was a little too late as the Tigers ran away winners and took home the premiership cup. Final score, 49-28.
Best on court went to Tahlia Thompson.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.