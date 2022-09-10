The C Reserve game of netball between Noradjuha and Quantong and Kalkee was what finals was all about.
Riding each and every goal as the scores were tied up in the last, a fierce battle was fought before the it got to that stage.
Advertisement
The Bombers were on the back foot early in what was a low-scoring game of netball.
There wasn't much in it, but Kalkee impressed early.
Both teams were finding it hard to score and inaccuracy in the goals was even at both ends.
Noradjuha-Quantong found themselves down by four at half time - an even third quarter delivered a mighty task for the Bombers to turn the tables in the last.
With both teams sticking to the same seven all game, it all came down who could push harder in the last.
Noradjuha-Quantong goalies lifted and used the space in the ring well, allowing each other the space to drive for the pass.
Kalkee were impressive with their ball use and coming towards the passer.
But in the end, after a tense final few minutes it was the Bombers who were able to hold on by one.
Final score, 30-31.
Best on court went to Emma Criddle.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.