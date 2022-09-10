Kalkee cruise to victory in dominant performance | HDFNL GF 2022

Kalkee claimed the 2022 Horsham and District Football Netball League C Grade grand final in a high-pressure game.
Edenhope-Apsley were on the backfoot from the first quarter where an impressive 15-8 goal spell was played out.
The Saints lifted in the second and despite not winning the quarter showed the Kees they weren't going to get away with a win lightly.
Kalkee were playing a strong-face paced game where the mid-courters were utilising every opportunity to get it into their goalies.
The Saints shouldn't walk away too deflated to the game where the margin probably don't show just how hard they worked. The third quarter was tied with six-goals a piece.
Going into the last quarter with a 13-goal margin, it was going to be tough going for the Saints.
The Kees were relentless and weren't letting anything get in their way from taking the victory.
The final score, 39-24.
Best on court went to Meaghan Pohlner.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
