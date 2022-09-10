Kalkee took command in the second quarter of the B Grade Horsham and District Football Netball League 2022 grand final and didn't look like taking a step back.
The game against Noradjuha-Quantong was divided by a goal at quarter time until the Kees put the foot to the gas and was able to put a six goal to two on the scoreboard for the second.
The Bombers were holding well in the ring - pulling in the lobs and utilising them to have shots on goals.
Kalkee made some great front cuts towards the ball in the mid court, fighting hard to move the ball to their end.
Another six to three quarter in the third left the Bombers eight goals down at three quarter time.
The Bombers never gave up in the last - always chasing up loose balls and backing up their teammates down the whole court.
It was the Kees though who were able to hold out and take the glory for the day - a credit to their netball division with four out of seven flags heading back to the clubrooms.
Best on court was awarded to Noradjuha-Quantong defender Ellie McDonald.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
