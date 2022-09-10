Check out all the action from today HERE
Edenhope-Apsley created history as they won the A Grade Horsham and District Football Netball League grand final on Saturday.
Up against reigning premiers Laharum, it was a tough fought-out battle right to the end with both teams giving it their all on the court.
But it was the Saints' time to shine as they came away two-goal winners - a lead that hung on the edge for the final quarter.
The Saints hadn't won an A Grade flag since its amalgamation, 32-years ago, something A Grade coach Sarah Domaschenz said was a plan in the making.
Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times and Stawell Times-News after the game, Domaschenz said it was all starting to hit home.
"We knew how special this would be if we could get the win out there," she said.
"It was so loud out there. It was hard to hear the umpire's whistle so we had to focus on what was going on.
"It's been a long time coming. I'm so proud of everyone."
Edenhope-Apsley were able to get the first break of the game which was broken back at the Saint's next centre which again was turned over.
This was going to be the game's momentum - no team giving each other an inch on the court.
At quarter time, the Saints had a four-goal lead which extended to five by halftime.
"Naturally we're quite a composed and calm team the way we work together and tried not to let the pressure build-up," Domaschenz said.
"We kept encouraging each other and just doing the basics well and having each other's back."
By three-quarter time the lead had extended by seven but Domaschenz said that wasn't enough to hold Laharum at bay and knew they would come out firing in the last.
And that they did. Laharum was first on the court - the crowd cheering them on with the hope the margin would be dragged in.
Domaschenz said she delivered the message to keep composure in the last quarter at three quarter time.
"We didn't need to do anything fancy," she said.
"It was just to go out there and continue doing what we were doing well as a team and use safe, front, options."
Laharum was able to get two in a row to bring the margin back early, then were on a four in a row trot before the Saints managed to put a stop to their run.
The crowd grew and the game got so intense the margin was brought back to one, multiple times.
With turnovers across the court, the game had swung into Laharum's favour however the Saints weren't going down without a fight.
Beautiful setups and moves down the channels ultimately led the Saints to victory.
Domaschenz thanked everyone who supported the team and club throughout the year.
"Thanks to my whole club, my team, my husband and babysitters throughout the year," she said.
"Having four kids, this is a massive commitment and I've been supported the whole way.
"I think we've all worked as a squad all year. This is for all of them."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
