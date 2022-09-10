Tigers' roar over Kees in emphatic Under 17 win | HDFNL GF 2022

The Pimpinio Tigers enjoyed an emphatic victory in the Horsham District Under 17 grand final, defeating Kalkee by 42 points at City Oval.
The Tigers dominated from the outset but didn't make the most of their chances, going into the first break up 3.3 (21) to 2.0 (12).
In the second, the Tigers had most of the ball, kicking 2.2 (14) to 0.5 (5) to take all the momentum into half time.
The Kees were playing loose, reactive footy, letting the Tigers surge through their structures and score.
Pimpinio burst out of the blocks in the second half, with clearances from Jye Brown resulting in two quick goals within the opening four minutes.
It was a third term performance for the ages as the Tigers blew the game wide open.
Pimpinio set up well behind the ball, so when Kalkee did try to move out of their defensive fifty, a Tiger was well situated to mark and rebound.
As a result, the Kees defenders were under nigh-constant pressure, and the Tigers piled on 6.4 (40) to 0.1 (1) for the quarter.
Towards the end of the game Kalkee's forward entries became more penetrating, culminating in Tarkyn Benbow goaling after a 50m penalty.
Kalkee;s Will Drummond received the Best on Ground medal for a tenacious and courageous performance, never giving up even when his side were ten goals down.
But it was Pimpinio's day, and one the young Tigers will remember forever. Final score, 12.12 (84) to 6.6 (42).
