Noradjuha-Quantong have claimed the 2022 HDFNL reserves flag with a 32-point victory over Rupanyup at City Oval.
It wasn't fast, it wasn't pretty but the unrelenting Bombers pressed their advantage throughout the match to emerge victorious.
The Bombers' saw the majority of play early, planting the ball in their forward line and taking shot after shot on goal, but failing to make the most of those opportunities; finishing with 1.5 (11) after a dominant
But it needn't matter, the Panthers couldn't get the ball past half forward and managed just a point to quarter time.
In the second, both teams lifted but traffic still went the way of the Bombers, but again they couldn't put the game away.
The Bombers kicked 3.10 (28) to the Panthers 2.3 (15), with nerves perhaps getting the better of some Bombers towards goal.
However, a pair of goals to finish the quarter - including a set shot after the siren - was the icing on the cake and ensured the Bombers' had all the momentum heading into the second half.
While the yips would have been a point of discussion at the main break for the Bombers', it didn't disrupt their dominance around the ball.
Both sides failed to score in a frantic third term, which saw the Panthers' attacks go deeper than ever before.
However, it was the Bombers' day and a 2.3 (15) final term was all they needed to seal a memorable victory.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
