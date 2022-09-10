THE Horsham District Football Netball League saved the best for last.
In front of a roaring crowd at City Oval, Rupanyup survived an almighty scare to win the 2022 HDFNL senior premiership in the game of the year and break a 21-year premiership drought.
The Panthers prevailed over the Kees, 11.17 (83) to 12.8 (8), in a match that will go down as one of the best grand finals the HDFNL has ever seen.
Speaking after the game, Rupanyup playing coach Jack Musgrove said be couldn't be prouder of his players.
"To stand up like we did; we butchered the footy going inside fifty, we kicked so many points," Musgrove said.
"But just the grit and grind of our midfield to dig in all day and win us that game of footy was unreal... I'm just so proud."
While Rupanyup controlled much of the play throughout the day, the Panthers' innacuracy kept the Kees in the fight.
"It's hard, it's there's a lot of frustration, things just missed, but footy's a game of inches," Musgrove said.
"We were lucky enough to still win while we were butchering the shots."
Musgrove commended Kalkee for the explosive intensity they brought to the game.
"As you do in a grand final, it's do or die... we expected them to come, they're a quality side with some quality players," Musgrove said.
Rupanyup were breathless, exhausted but jubilant after the win - it's a feeling that Musgrove and his charges won't be forgetting any time soon.
"What a feeling! It's been a lot of hard work from everyone at the club," he said.
"It's been a long time since we've been in the granny, but it's a different thing to win one,"
Mitchell Gleeson, Paul Trotter, Daniel Weetra starred for Rupanyup, standing up when the pressure was on.
Jasper Gunn won the Best on Ground medal for a phenomenal effort in a losing side; his heat at the coalface burnt bright all afternoon.
Douglas Grining and Simon Hobbs were also brilliant for Kalkee.
The Panthers went into the game red-hot favourites after dismantling Kalkee in their semi final clash, however Kalkee came out swinging and pushed the minor premiers to their limits.
While the Panthers saw much of the ball, they had the yips early and didn't see too much return on their investment - finishing the first term having kicked 1.7 (13).
Kalkee punished Rupanyup's inaccuracies, making the most of their trips forward to kick 3.0 (18) and finish the quarter with a five point lead.
The second term saw much of the same, as Kalkee's fast, punchy ball movement rattled the Panthers' defence at times.
Jasper Gunn was a clearance machine for the Kees, and Simon Hobbs was bullish in the guts, resulting in many probing forays into attack.
However, once the action slowed, the Panthers' kick to kick style came into play and wore down the Kees.
Towards the end of the term, Rupanyup's connections through the middle of the ground began to click, resulting in two late goals.
Daniel Weetra's work up the ground helped make every forward entry the Panthers' managed dangerous, despite the inefficiency on the scoreboard.
A goal after the three quarter time siren gifted Rupanyup some breathing space; 9.15 (63) to 10.3 (60).
At the final break, Rupanyup coach Jack Musgrove asked his players to be hungry, while Kalkee coach Stuart Farr pressed his men to keep up the intensity for one last quarter.
Rupanyup's big men stood up in the last, taking clutch marks inside fifty and backing themselves to convert; the yips of earlier in the match seemingly forgotten.
As the quarter wore on, the Panthers played for time and slow down the action, but Kalkee wasn't done yet.
With the seconds ticking down, the ball rocketed down the wing and into the hands of a Kee for a shot after the siren.
But the angle was tight and the distance far; it was not to be, and a behind was all that was scored.
The game was over, but it was a one for the ages.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
