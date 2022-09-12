Condolences are flooding in across the Wimmera, as the region mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch in modern history.
In Horsham, the flag on the T and G clock town is being flown at half mast to mark the Queen's passing.
Horsham Rural City Council, who lowered the flag as a sign of respect, issued its condolences in a statement issued on Friday.
"Horsham Rural City Council is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of our community, we offer our sincerest condolences to The Royal Family," the statement said.
"Flags are being flown at half-mast as a mark of mourning and respect, and in accordance with protocol."
Flags were also flown at half-mast at the Horsham and District Football Netball League grand final at Horsham's City Oval to mark the passing.
Yarriambiack Shire Council mayor Kylie Zanker commented on the monarch's qualities as a unifier.
"On behalf of council, my fellow councillors and our community I express our sincere condolences to The Royal Family upon the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said.
"Her compassion, commitment, strength, humility, grace, courage and no nonsense approach toward her duty during her reign of over 70 years of service is greatly respected and admired. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth"
Flags have also been lowered in the West Wimmera Shire, with the council issuing a statement on the Queen's death.
"West Wimmera Shire Council joins Australia, the Commonwealth and the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," the statement said.
"This is a sad day for many Australians and West Wimmera Shire residents as we deeply mourn the longest serving, and most revered monarch of modern times.
"Our thoughts are with those both locally and abroad who are feeling the loss of Her Majesty today - she was an important figure in the lives of many people."
Meanwhile, Mallee member Anne Webster paid tributes to the Queen at a ceremony in the terrace at Parliament House, Canberra.
She was also present at the proclamation of King Charles III as King of Australia by the Governor General .
"We can all learn from Her Majesty's faith, devotion, and commitment to serving others. That dedication to service is reflected across Mallee by the of thousands of volunteers who support the vulnerable, help those who need it, and dedicate their time to making our community a better place," she said.
"The Queen visited Australia 16 times during her reign and visited Mallee on three occasions. Some from Maryborough will remember her visit on March 5th 1954, and those in Sunraysia may recall visits to Mildura, Irymple and Red Cliffs on March 25th 1954. She later returned to Mallee to visit Swan Hill on April 7th, 1970.
"The thoughts and prayers of my family and myself are with Her Majesty's family as they grieve their Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother."
Deputy leader of the Victorian Nationals and Lowan member Emma Kealy said it was important to reflect on the life Queen Elizabeth II led.
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said.
"Throughout the turmoils that the world and her family faced during her reign, her commitment to duty, family, faith and service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth was unwavering.
"The strength, commitment, care and kindness that her Majesty displayed as Monarch and Australia's Head of State for an unprecedented seven decades is without parallel and will see her remembered as an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life."
