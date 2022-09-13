FORMER West Wimmera Shire Mayor Warren Wait will be remembered for his commitment to the community and his good nature.
Mr Wait passed away peacefully on August 27, surrounded by family and friends, age 81.
He is survived by his wife Avryl and sons Randal and Tristan.
Mr Wait was amongst the area's longest serving councillors - notching up 33 years.
He served on the Shire of Kowree from 1977 to 1983 and again from 1986 to 1994. He then served as a West Wimmera Shire Councillor from 1997 until his retirement in 2016.
Mr Wait was Shire of Kowree President in 1980 and 1989. He was West Wimmera Shire Mayor in 1999, 2000, 2005, and 2008.
Mayor Bruce Meyer said Mr Wait was a colourful character, who was known for having a strong sense of humour and wit.
"That wit and his unique style came through wherever he went - whether we were in Melbourne, or at a conference, or a community meeting, it was always there," he said.
Cr Meyer said Mr Wait was very financially conservative during his time on Council. He liked to take on smaller projects that would benefit the community.
"He was more interested in community support, rather than big infrastructure builds," Cr Meyer said.
Mr Wait was one of the main drivers of the establishment of the Johnny Mullagh Cricket Centre in Harrow, now known as the Harrow Discovery Centre.
Mr Wait helped find a suitable location for the centre and source funding for it. The centre officially opened in 2004 and Warren was its chair for many years.
"It was his project and he really pushed for it," Cr Meyer said.
Mr Wait was a very genuine person who was passionate about his community.
"He was the kind of person who was always ready to help out if he knew someone had a need," Cr Meyer said.
"But he would do so in his own quiet way, without making a fuss."
Former Shire of Kowree and West Wimmera Shire Councillor Geoffrey Carracher served with Warren for many years.
The pair also went to high school together in Edenhope.
Mr Wait represented the north riding on the Shire of Kowree, before moving to the central riding.
Mr Carracher said Mr Wait was always a great supporter of not only his hometown of Edenhope, but also Goroke, particularly when he served in the north riding.
"He was an enthusiastic person," he said. "He always thought about roads and rates - he liked to keep rates at a liveable level for people."
Mr Carracher said Mr Wait's mission in life was to represent ratepayers as best he could, and he did that extremely well.
Mr Wait's funeral was held at the Edenhope Community Centre on Friday, September 9.
