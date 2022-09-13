Have you seen an odd-looking flying apparatus circling the skies in recent days?
No, it is not the government trying to catch aliens in a helicopter - despite how it looks - it is Geoscience Australia conducting its latest round of Airborne Electromagnetic Surveys.
The project will see a helicopter fly over an area spanning from Goroke to Mortlake, carrying an electromagnetic pulse device - which uses antennas to gain a greater understanding of the region's geological makeup.
Geoscience Australia director of Geophysical Acquisition and Processing Mike Barlow said all up their helicopter will cover 2500 line kilometres, buzzing across the skies at around 100m above ground along straight flight paths five kilometres apart.
"We have an aircraft, in this case, a helicopter that carries a harness, people call it 'the flying saucer catcher', a big cable that they run electromagnetic pulses through," he said.
"That pulse propagates downwards into the earth, and if that pulse intersects with conductive materials, like clays, brackish waters, shales or minerals, it will send a signal back to the aircraft, and that is what we measure."
Mr Barlow said the electromagnetic pulses released from the antenna would not affect any person or technology on the ground.
"The electromagnetic pulse that it generates, and is propagated through the earth, is no different than what you get from a powerline, mobile tower or some electrical appliances from around the house when you turn them on and off," he said.
"There is no known danger from it. It does not interfere with any people's electrical devices at home."
The electromagnetic pulses, once released from the antenna, penetrate deep down into the earth's crust and bounce off conductive materials.
Mr Barlow said the data was then collected by Geoscience Australia,modelled and integrated with other datsets, then intepreted to produce a 3D map of the region's geological layers.
"The electrical sections might be 300 to 500m deep, so they give you a really good profile of the earth's electrical characteristics," he said.
"Those electrical characteristics relate to minerals, sediments, or in some cases water, which is really useful information whether you are undertaking mineral studies, groundwater investigations - or energy studies."
He said from there, the mapping would be used by a wide range of industry and government organisations, for purposes such as mineral exploration and groundwater investigations.
"The area that we are targeting in this case, there is a is covered by a veneer of Murray Basin sediments," he said.
"We know underneath that there are rocks of the Delamerian Orogen, about 520 million years old. This period in Australia's history was associated with tectonic magmatism and mountain building, and is potentially prospective for base metals and gold. There will be a lot of interest from mining companies."
Residents living in the airborne survey's area, which includes Horsham, Stawell and Ararat, will have received a letter of public notice in the mail.
The survey will take one to two weeks to complete and will be conducted between September and October 2022.
The letter release was the largest conducted by Geoscience Australia, with more than 16,000 notices issued to the public.
The project sits under the federal government's Exploring for the Future program, which looks to support the economy by providing industry with insights into the country's mineral, energy and groundwater resource potential.
For more information on the project, visit https://www.eftf.ga.gov.au/.
