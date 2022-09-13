September 16
Horsham
People can enjoy a night of electronic music at Wilson's Nightclub from 9pm-2am. Electronic music group Rockafellas and two Wimmera DJs will entertain patrons during the night. Pre-sale tickets will cost $10 and $15 at the door. To book tickets people can visit: trybooking.com/CBOPM.
September 17
Horsham
Wimmera residents can enjoy rock and roll band, Johnny Thunder & The Lightnings at The Victoria Hotel at 9pm. For more information people can visit: https://allevents.in/horsham/johnny-thunder-and-the-lightnings-live-the-vic/200023151025148.
September 17
Horsham
Wimmera residents can get ready for a spectacular night of Magic and Grand Illusion with one of Australia's leading Illusionists, Anthony Street at Horsham Town Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets for the event will cost between $64.90 and $69.90. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/spellbound-a-night-of-magic-grand-illusion/.
September 17
Pigeon Ponds
Todd Cook, with his new band the Rufous Whistlers, are launching their new EP at the Pigeon Ponds Hall. Expect a night of songs with meaning, harmonies and good times. Doors open at 7.30pm.
September 18
Birchip
The Buloke Collectable Vehicle Club will host its third Mallee Bull Show and Shine at the Birchip Community Leisure Centre, Morrison Street from 8.30am to 3pm. Tickets for the event will cost between $5 and $10. All profits will go the local Hospitals in the Buloke Shire. For more information people can call: 0409 725 410 or 03 5079 2238, or visit cartorque.co/car-shows/3rd-mallee-bull-show-n-shine-vic-11003.
September 23
Halls Gap
Patrons will have the chance to buy and view items such as baked goods, clothing, soaps and candles at a Halls Gap market at The Peaks Precinct from 5-8pm.
September 25
Horsham
Horsham Agricultural Show is slated to take place on September 24-25, bringing smiling faces to the Horsham Showgrounds for an action packed weekend for the whole family.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. The event will start at 8pm at Horsham Town Hall. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/anh-do-the-happiest-refugee-live/.
