The Buloke Collectable Vehicle Club will host its third Mallee Bull Show and Shine at the Birchip Community Leisure Centre, Morrison Street from 8.30am to 3pm. Tickets for the event will cost between $5 and $10. All profits will go the local Hospitals in the Buloke Shire. For more information people can call: 0409 725 410 or 03 5079 2238, or visit cartorque.co/car-shows/3rd-mallee-bull-show-n-shine-vic-11003.

