A global conservation group has admonished threatened species recovery efforts in the Wimmera Mallee region, in its latest national report.
The World Wildlife Federation has given the federal division of Mallee an "E" grade for its efforts in threatened species recovery, pointing in particular to the plight of the native Malleefowl.
Many other regional Victorian electorates, such as neighbouring Ballarat and Bendigo also received an "E" for their efforts, with only some inner-city Melbourne suburbs scoring higher.
Western Australia's Durack had the dubious distinction of being the only electorate to get an "F". It had the lowest proportion of adequate habitat protections and species with dedicated funding.
Overall, the report gave Australia an "F" calling for more funding for threatened species recovery and habitat protections.
Co-lead author Dr Tracy Rout, a conservation analyst with WWF-Australia, said ramping up action on threatened species could prevent a future nobody wants.
"Without an immediate change in how Australia chooses to address its species crisis, we will leave a tragic legacy of extinction and fail our obligations to future generations of Australians, and the international community," she said.
"MPs have a responsibility for stewardship of the threatened species living in their electorate and we hope these scores highlight the need for MPs to advocate for greater protection of threatened species federally."
In the Mallee electorate, much focus was on the status of the Malleefowl, a vulnerable native bird found in parts of the Wimmera, Mallee and southeast South Australia.
Groups such as the Wimmera Catchment Management Authority have been working to improve Malleefowl populations in the region across the past decade - through the federal government's National Landcare program.
Wimmera CMA operational delivery manager Luke Austin said the key threats to Malleefowl populations were habitat destruction and predators.
"Our program undertakes a range of activities with our partner organisations, including habitat restoration on private property with incentives for landholders to protect key Mallefowl habitats," he said.
"We also support significant pose abatement works on public land, which includes fox and cat control across the large areas of our public land estate."
The CMA also participates in the monitoring of Malleefowl breeding mounds, which Mr Austin said have shown promising results.
"As part of last year's project, we engaged with the Victorian Malleefowl recovery group, trying to take mound surveys," he said.
"This year we have found that 31 of the 164 mounts we monitored showed signs of active breeding, which was an increase from 2021, when we had 29 active mounds."
Mr Austin estimated that the Wimmera had about 70 breeding pairs of Malleefowl.
"That is based upon some evidence we have extrapolated from our monitoring data," he said.
"It is more sustained. We are not growing exponentially, but we are not losing from what we are seeing.
"Over the past two decades, we have been doing the monitoring, and that data does show there has been an increase in breeding activity."
Other threatened Wimmera species were not included in the WWF report include the southeast red-tailed black cockatoo, which the CMA has made efforts to preserve.
"A lot of that is when we know that there is key breeding and feeding territory on private property, we engage with landholders to protect those areas. When we know about breeding sites it is quite a bit of work involved to protect those nests from predation," he said.
"That is a project run across three CMA regions. The Glenelg Hopkins CMA are also involved in that as our neighbour, and also the South East NRM in South Australia.
"That is the unique aspect of the red-tailed black cockatoo - its only distribution area is here."
Ultimately the group looks to create land linkages for certain threatened species - to increase species dispersion and make them more resilient to threats such as fire and predators.
" As part of our Malleefowl project we are revegetating key areas to enable linkages so they can move throughout the catchment, so they are not as isolated and get greater dispersal," he said.
"There are key linkages with no vegetation, or it has been removed, so we are trying to reform those linkages.
