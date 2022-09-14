The Wimmera Mail-Times

WWF threatened species report gives Mallee an 'E' grading

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 15 2022 - 3:03am, first published September 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Malleefowl is listed an endangered in Victoria due to habitat destruction and predation. File picture

A global conservation group has admonished threatened species recovery efforts in the Wimmera Mallee region, in its latest national report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.