Horsham and surrounds see flooding after spring time downpour | GALLERY

RAIN came down thick and fast to bring in the start of the spring in the Wimmera.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, on Thursday, September 8, 24.8mm fell on Horsham, and 19.8mm fell the following day.
The heavy rainfall has resulted in many filled dams, rivers and creeks - with a nice top up for many of the Wimmera's waterways.
The bureau predicts a wetter than average spring for the region, with a negative Indian Ocean Dipole set to continue well into the season.
Do you have any rainfall or water pictures? Get in touch newsdesk@mailtimes.com.au
