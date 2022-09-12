The Wimmera Mail-Times

Big guns line up for Laidlaw Park race meet | From the Sulky

By Hrv Media
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:49am
Stawell pacer Kempseys Delight (8) pushes through the along the inside to score a home track victory back in April 2021. Owner/trainer Ken Taylor is hopeful of a repeat result at Laidlaw Park on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Claire Weston Photography

Harness racing returns to Stawell with a rare and compact (for Laidlaw Park) six event program commencing at 1.18pm and winding up with the biggest field of the afternoon at 4.13pm.

